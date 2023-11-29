Arik Armstead sits out practice with a foot injury

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) did not practice Wednesday as the 49ers began their on-field work ahead of the NFC showdown with the Eagles.

Armstead missed eight games last season with two separate injuries — plantar fasciitis and a hairline fracture in his ankle. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he is "not sure, exactly" whether Armstead's current injury is related to his injuries last season.

"I know it's his foot. I’m not sure how similar it is," Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team.

Running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) also missed practice.

Starting right guard Spencer Burford, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury, had a limited practice.