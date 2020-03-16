Arik Armstead after signing new deal: I am just getting started

The 49ers and Arik Armstead were giddy after the defensive lineman signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million on Monday.

The 49ers wanted to keep Armstead after making him the 17th overall choice in 2015 and with a seemingly bright future after he set career-highs in sacks (10.0), quarterback hits (18) and tackles for loss (11) last season.

“Arik’s physical tools and versatility have allowed him to be highly productive in our style of defense, and we look forward to watching him take his game to an even higher level as he grows within our scheme,” General Manager John Lynch said in statement.

Armstead, 26, led the team in sacks last season.

He has 152 tackles, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles in five seasons.

“I’m excited to continue my career with the 49ers, the organization that gave me a chance by drafting me five years ago,” Armstead said in a statement. “I want to thank the York family, John, Kyle and Paraag for acknowledging what I’ve done, both on and off the field, for this team since 2015. They have given me the platform to give back to my community and play the game I love at the highest level, and I am just getting started.”

