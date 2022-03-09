Arik Armstead says Jimmy Garoppolo 'saved' 49ers, praises Trey Lance

Armstead believes Jimmy G 'saved' 49ers, praises Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arik Armstead is not here for any Jimmy Garoppolo slander.

The 49ers' defensive lineman and Sacramento native joined "Kings Pregame Live" on Monday to discuss his non-profit work in the Sacramento area, his Kings fandom, and of course, the chatter surrounding the 49ers quarterbacks.

While Garoppolo likely has played his last snap with the franchise, Armstead wants everyone to remember just how far the QB has taken the organization since he joined the team on Halloween in 2017.

"Man, I think people got short-term memory loss or something because, before Jimmy came ... he saved us," Armstead told Kyle Draper when asked about Garoppolo. "I won two games, four games, and when Jimmy came he really turned it around, brought us to the point where we're at now. I have nothing but love and respect for Jimmy ... being able to see what goes into it, what he goes through day in and day out. I wish nothing but the best for him, and that's my guy."

Armstead joined the 49ers in 2015 after being selected with the No. 17 pick in that year's draft. The 49ers went 5-11 in his first season, 2-14 in 2016 and were 0-8 in 2017 at the time of Garoppolo's arrival.

Armstead certainly is correct in that when Garoppolo joined the 49ers, the vibe of the organization changed from a wayward franchise to one with stability. Garoppolo won his first five starts after taking over QB1 duties at the end of the 2017 season, and after a torn ACL wiped out most of his 2018 season, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl berth in 2019.

But after injuries once again derailed most of his 2020 season, Garoppolo once again led the 49ers deep into the playoffs in 2021 before falling to the eventual Super-Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Although Garoppolo compiled a 35-16 record with the 49ers (including 4-2 in the postseason), he has clear limitations as a passer and has earned the injury-prone label, leading general manager John Lynch to select Trey Lance as his replacement with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's expected that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo any day now and let Lance take over as the unquestioned starting quarterback heading into 2022.

While Armstead forever will defend Garoppolo, he is excited for the Lance era to begin.

"Yeah, I think so," Armstead told Matt Barnes when asked if it's time for Lance to take over. "I think that's going to be the plan going into the season. Trey's a young guy who's very talented and has a great demeanor. He came in and didn't say too much... just willing to learn and try to figure out how to play the position, and I'm excited to see it."

With Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Russell Wilson shipped off to the Denver Broncos, a Garoppolo trade likely is the next domino to fall, which will officially usher in the Lance era.

Armstead is ready for it, but also wants everyone to remember just how much good Garoppolo did for the 49ers in his four-and-a-half years with the franchise.

