Arik Armstead says he's playing Sunday

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been out of practice this week, but he doesn't expect to be missing on Sunday.

Armstead is dealing with a foot injury that kept him from participating in Wednesday's practice and reporters at Thursday's session said that he remained out of action. Before practice got underway on Thursday, however, Armstead told reporters in the team's locker room that he will be playing against the Eagles.

Armstead has not missed a game this season. He has 26 tackles, five sacks, and 13 quarterback hits on the year, so his presence has been a significant one for the 49ers this season.

Running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) were the other 49ers to miss practice with an injury Wednesday.