Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam inactive for 49ers vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will be missing a couple of starters from their defensive line as they take on the Arizona Cardinals Monday night in Mexico City.
They released their list of inactive players and both defensive tackle Arik Armstead and defensive end Samson Ebukam are included.
San Francisco 49ers Week 11 inactives
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
DL Kemoko Turay
DL Samson Ebukam
LB Curtis Robinson
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Arik Armstead
Armstead was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. He has not played since Week 3. Ebukam was questionable for the game with quad and Achilles injuries. He missed the 49ers’ game last week against the Chargers.
List
Expert picks for Cardinals-49ers Monday night game
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and