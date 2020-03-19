Arik Armstead sad to see Ducks & 49ers teammate DeForest Buckner go

This past Monday was a bittersweet one for many Oregon Duck fans, but most of all former player Arik Armstead.

Hours after he agreed to a five-year, $85 million contract to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, Armstead's Oregon and 49er teammate DeForest Buckner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, becoming the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in the process.

The Niners drafted Armstead (17th overall) and Buckner (7th overall) in back-to-back drafts to anchor the defensive line. They ultimately became one of the best defensive lines in the NFL with the arrival of Nick Bosa this past season, resulting in coming up just short of winning a Super Bowl.

Armstead was sad to see his teammate of seven of the past eight seasons go.

"It was a crazy day, you know, super excited that he got that payday," Armstead told NFL Network's Sam Wyche on Wednesday. "Wish it was with us, you know, DeFo and I have been playing alongside each other for so many years now, so it was definitely a weird day. Mixed emotions. Super happy for him that he got that payday and I know he's going to do great things out there, but definitely wish we were still playing together and continuing our careers together."

SF @49ers DL Arik Armstead discusses his new deal, losing @DeForestBuckner and the Brady to SF chatter. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2MgYKZbbnq — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 18, 2020

Despite the trade, Armstead's still ecstatic to remain a 49er.

"Man, it's amazing," Armstead said. "I really didn't want to be anywhere else. I'm from Sacramento. The 49ers drafted me five years ago, and going through the process, I never really imagined myself anywhere else, so it wasn't necessarily about the money for me. I wanted to be in San Fran and try to get back to the Super Bowl."

If Armstead can continue his stellar play from last season, and the Niners use the draft capital received from the trade wisely, perhaps the Niners will be back in the Super Bowl again this season.

