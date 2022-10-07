San Francisco’s defense has taken a significant hit for Week Five.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Friday press conference that defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) are both out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Kinlaw missed Monday’s win over the Rams. Armstead played 41 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with a pair of tackles.

“It’s a challenge, like always,” Shanahan said of playing without Armstead and Kinlaw. “I think it’s one that we’re up for — we better be. And I’m glad that we do have some depth. But it’s always tough when you lose two players, regardless of your depth, especially two players like that.”

Shanahan added Armstead could go on injured reserve on Saturday, but the 49ers still have more to discuss on the defensive lineman based on the timing of the injury.

While the 49ers started the practice window for two of their defensive backs, Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward, only Ward is a possibility to be activated for Sunday. San Francisco will decide that over the next two days.

Shanahan also ruled out running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle).

Arik Armstead ruled out for Sunday, may be placed on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk