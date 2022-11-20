Arik Armstead ruled out for Monday Night Football

The 49ers ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) for Monday Night Football. He did not practice this week.

He has played only Weeks 1, 2 and 4, seeing action on 106 defensive snaps and making five tackles.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadriceps/Achilles) is questionable. He was a limited practice participant on Friday and Saturday.

He missed last week’s game with his quadriceps injury.

In eight games, he has 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to practice Saturday after missing Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter.

