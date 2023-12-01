Arik Armstead is questionable for Sunday

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) said he would play Sunday in the NFC showdown against the Eagles.

The 49ers, though, list Armstead as questionable.

Armstead missed eight games last season with two separate injuries — plantar fasciitis and a hairline fracture in his ankle — and coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week he was uncertain whether the current injury is related.

Armstead has not missed a game this season, totaling 26 tackles, five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) also are questionable after missing some practice time this week.