Arik Armstead not franchise-tagged by 49ers; new contract still possible

The 49ers didn't place the franchise tag on Arik Armstead by the 8:59:59 a.m. PT deadline Monday, so other teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with the defensive lineman's representation.

Armstead now is an unrestricted free agent, but sources indicate the 49ers are deep into conversations with him toward reaching a multi-year contract agreement before the start of the new league year Wednesday.

The franchise tag would have cost the 49ers approximately $17.8 million on a one-year deal. If the 49ers are able to work out a multi-year deal, Armstead's first-year salary-cap figure would be significantly lower.

Armstead had his breakout season in 2019 with 10 sacks after registering nine sacks in his first five NFL seasons. Armstead also recorded two sacks in the playoffs.

