Arik Armstead misses first 49ers game since 2017 with plantar fasciitis

DENVER -- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead sat out of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos due to pain caused by plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Armstead spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game and shared that he has been dealing with pain in his heel since Week 1 when the team traveled to Chicago. The pain was at its worst early in the club’s win over the Seattle Seahawks one week later.

The veteran defensive lineman made it through the entire Week 2 matchup but not without quite a bit of pain. The injury kept Armstead out of practice the entire week leading up to the 49ers' trip to Colorado and then, after testing out his foot during a pregame routine, he determined playing in Denver would not be an option.

Armstead watched from the sidelines while his defensive teammates held the Broncos to nine separate three-and-out drives and forced 10 total punts. The 49ers' offense couldn’t do their part, only able to stay on the field for 56 plays compared to Denver’s 74 snaps.

“I haven’t missed a game in a long time, but I couldn’t play through it,” Armstead said. “[It was] pretty tough. You want to be out there and help.”

While Armstead reported that the pain has subsided after resting his foot throughout the week, he still wasn't able to push off with his right foot enough to be beneficial for the team. It was the first game that the veteran lineman has missed since 2017.

In Armstead’s absence, teammates Hassan Ridgeway (30 snaps), Kevin Givens (35) and newly signed Akeem Spence (21) saw time on the field alongside Javon Kinlaw (42). Armstead hopes to be back on the field for the team’s Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams next week, but it will depend on how much pressure he is able to put on his foot.

There is no quick fix for plantar fasciitis, and being able to push off with flexion in the front of the foot is something that a lineman needs to do on every snap.

Armstead will be missed on the field if he is not able to rejoin his team this week, but the 49ers are fortunate that he is part of one of the deepest position groups on the roster.

