The 49ers will be without one of their top defenders for a while.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead injured his knee in a collision with a teammate during Wednesday’s opening practice of training camp and head coach Kyle Shanahan updated his condition on Friday. Shanahan said that Armstead suffered a knee sprain and will be out for multiple weeks as he recovers from the injury.

“It’s nothing we’re too concerned about but it will take him some time away,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “He thought it was just a bruise, because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting him a little after, then got the MRI, so we’ve got to hold him out a little bit.”

The 49ers have also been practicing without defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw as he makes his way back from last year’s torn ACL, but he’s expected to get on the practice field this weekend.

Arik Armstead to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk