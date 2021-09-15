Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw miss practice as 49ers prepare for Eagles

Armstead, Kinlaw miss practice as 49ers prepare for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — Arik Armstead, who played more snaps in Week 1 than any other 49ers defensive lineman, did not practice Wednesday.

Armstead was seen working out Wednesday before practice with Dustin Perry, the 49ers’ head of strength and conditioning. Armstead is experiencing discomfort in his groin.

Coach Kyle Shanahan described it as an adductor condition. He said he believes Armstead should be available to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He played 60 snaps on Sunday in the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions.

“He can’t go today, which is always a concern,” Shanahan said. “But he wasn’t too concerned about it after the game. I think he started getting sore for the last two days.

“We’re going to be smart with him, and I’d be surprised if didn’t go, but I can’t guarantee that.”

There is considerably less optimism with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who missed the 49ers’ season opener with a knee condition. Kinlaw went on injured reserve to finish the 2020 season and underwent surgery in the offseason.

“We’re not sure, that’s why we’re trying to take it slow with him,” Shanahan said of Kinlaw’s availability for the 49ers’ Week 2 game.

“When we have, it’s gotten better. You have to see how that continues to react. I think we’ll be easy with him today. Hopefully, if it continues to go well today, we’ll get out there more tomorrow.”

Shanahan said Kinlaw has not recovered from last season’s injury and subsequent surgery as well as the team had anticipated.

“Hopefully, taking it easy these last 10 days or so, it’ll start to get better and we’ll see how it goes day-to-day,” Shanahan said.

Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in 2020, appeared in 14 games with 12 started last season before sitting out the final two games of his rookie season.

