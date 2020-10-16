Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw forging bond as 49ers' D-line leaders

Armstead, Kinlaw forging bond as 49ers' leaders on D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Expectations were high for Javon Kinlaw after the 49ers selected him No. 13 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, as the South Carolina product joined a defensive line needing to replace the production of All-Pro DeForest Buckner, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason.

Buckner’s departure left a leadership void in the defensive line, but Arik Armstead has done what he can to assume that role so far in 2020. Kinlaw and Armstead seem to have developed an early bond, as fellow first-round draft picks and anchors of a defensive line that already has lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season with knee injuries.

“I’m really excited and impressed with Javon,” Armstead said on 95.7 The Game. “His maturity definitely stands out, from Week 1, from day 1, he’s been able to come in here and handle everything that comes along with playing in the league and playing a lot of snaps in the league. He’s super mature, we need him out there, he’s dependable and we count on him to play big in games, and he’s been doing that. So, I love playing alongside him and it’s been exciting to see him, I’m excited to watch him continue to grow and become an even better and better player.”

The respect certainly is mutual between the two, as Kinlaw told reporters on Thursday that Armstead is the player he’s learned the most from so far in his rookie season.

“I love getting some feedback from him and just love watching film with him,” Kinlaw said. “I’ve been watching film with him, and him just giving me little keys and little things to help me out, to help my game out a lot. Definitely been leaning on Arik a lot.”

Injuries all across the defense have led many to write the 49ers’ chances of another deep playoff run off in 2020. But continued improvement from Kinlaw and Armstead could help solidify the defense, as the 49ers look to turn things around and get back into playoff contention.