Arik Armstead fires back at Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for trolling 49ers

Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.

Thibodeaux posted the tweet at 2:27 p.m. PT, right around the time Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts plunged up the middle for a one-yard touchdown run and a 28-7 lead.

Thibodeaux and the Giants stared down the same fate to their season as the 49ers, losing to the Eagles 38-7 one week prior in the divisional round.

The Giants, however, had all their key players active for the game while the 49ers couldn't find a healthy quarterback to finish the game. Rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy reportedly suffered an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow in the first quarter. Backup Josh Johnson took his place but exited in the third quarter due to a concussion. Purdy came back in the game but couldn't throw the football effectively and only attempted four passes in the season-ending loss.

Former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley joined Armstead's cause, going after Thibodeaux on Twitter.

Ur a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Donâ€™t let the New York media affect you too much. https://t.co/YxrCndt6ef — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 30, 2023

Unfortunately, both the Giants and 49ers will have to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from their couches. Armstead and Thibodeaux will get a chance to squash their beef next season when the Giants visit Levi's Stadium.

