The 49ers had several defensive players miss their first practice of the week on Wednesday, including a couple of players who were in the lineup for the season-opening 41-33 win over the Lions.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (adductor) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) were both on the sideline as the team worked out in West Virginia ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The 49ers stayed on the road rather than make two trips across the country for their two road games.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he thinks Armstead will be able to play in Philadelphia.

“He can’t go today, which is always a concern,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But he wasn’t too concerned about it after the game. I think he started getting sore for the last two days. We’re going to be smart with him, and I’d be surprised if didn’t go, but I can’t guarantee that.”

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley remained out of practice after missing Week One with knee injuries. Defensive end Dee Ford (ankle) and linebacker Marcell Harris (oblique) were limited participants in Wednesday’s session.

Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw out of practice for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk