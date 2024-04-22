Arik Armstead discusses departure from 49ers, joining the Jaguars and his Sacramento football camp

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his departure from the Niners after nine seasons, the new beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explains why things didn’t work out to keep him with San Francisco.

The 30-year-old from Elk Grove’s Pleasant Grove High School also discusses hosting his annual charitable weekend in his hometown of Sacramento, bringing a VIP fundraising gala to the Sawyer Hotel, along with his youth football camp to Sacramento City College, which included an opportunity for kids to tour the campus.

