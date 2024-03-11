Arik Armstead declines pay cut, will be released

On the same weekend that one Super Bowl team ensured that its best defensive linemen will stay put, the other Super Bowl team will be parting ways with a starting defensive lineman.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers asked defensive tackle Arik Armstead to take a "significant" reduction in his 2024 salary of $17.4 million. He declined. The 49ers will release him.

Armstead, a first-round pick in 2015, signed a five-year, $85 million contract in March 2020.

He had 5.0 sacks in 12 games last year. He has 33 for his career, including a career high of 10.0 in 2019.

Once released, he'll be free to sign with any other team.