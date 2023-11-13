Arik Armstead: Brandon Scherff messed up my day with a dirty play

There was plenty for the 49ers to celebrate during Sunday's 34-3 rout of the Jaguars, but defensive lineman Arik Armstead wasn't happy about everything that went on during the win.

Armstead left the game in the first quarter after hurting his knee while trying to get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Armstead was able to return to action, but said after the game that Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff went too far by kicking him as he rushed the passer.

“He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day. . . . I didn't know what happened," Armstead said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. "I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, [I] could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play.”

Armstead had three tackles and a half-sack on 34 defensive snaps against the Jags. He expects to be fine for the team's Week 11 game against the Buccaneers.