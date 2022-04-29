Arik Armstead believes ‘impatient’ Deebo Samuel, 49ers will reconcile

Armstead believes ‘impatient’ Deebo, 49ers will reconcile originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arik Armstead is all too familiar with negotiating a lucrative extension with the 49ers.

The 28-year-old defensive end signed his five-year, $85 million contract extension a little more than two years ago on March 16, 2020. Having gone through the process, he knows a thing or two about the business side of it.

Armstead spoke to NFL Network's Peter Schrager on "Good Morning Football" Friday morning where he was asked about Samuel's situation and reported trade request, offering some advice for players who find themselves getting antsy while negotiating a new contract.

"Man I love Deebo, I think the whole organization loves Deebo," Armstead said. "I haven't been privy to the conversations with him, Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] but I think they'll get it figured out. He did so many amazing things for our team this year and he should definitely be rewarded for that and I think it's going to happen. Sometimes you can be a little impatient and I've been in a situation too where I'm about to receive a big payday and you can get a little antsy and try to control that process but I think with a little patience it'll work itself out."

Story continues

In the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, who immediately received a four-year, $100 million extension that pays him an average of $25 million per season, a figure that Samuel is rumored to be targeting.

The Brown trade was an intriguing wrinkle in the Samuel saga given the two superstars were part of the same 2019 draft class, have expressed similar levels of frustration with their situations and also share an agent.

With the first round of the draft finished, it appears increasingly unlikely that Samuel will be traded. It remains unclear why Samuel reportedly requested the trade, but if the team is able to eventually defuse the situation, a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers could still be in his future.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast