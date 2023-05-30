The 49ers had the stingiest defense in the league last season and one of the moves they made this offseason to keep the unit at the top of the heap was signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as a free agent.

Hargrave’s new teammates have been getting a chance to get to know him since his signing and his arrival has led to thoughts of big things to come. During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be lining up next to Hargrave much of the time and thinks that his new partner is going to pay off come the fall.

“I hadn’t necessarily met him before signing with us, but I’ve seen his career, I’ve seen him on tape, I’ve seen him on film, and he’s one hell of a player,” Armstead said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s a dominant defensive tackle in this league, and adding him to our already good group of players is just going to be amazing. We’ve always made an investment up front here with the Niners, and we like to put the game on our shoulders. And when you want to win a Super Bowl, you better be able to rush four and get home, especially when you’re playing against such great quarterbacks late in the season; you’re going to need more guys in coverage. And so I’m really excited about that.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers are sorting out their quarterback situation with Brock Purdy coming off elbow surgery and any bumps in that road will be less damaging if the defensive line remains as potent a weapon as it was last year.

Arik Armstead: Adding Javon Hargrave to our group is going to be amazing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk