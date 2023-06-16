Arik Armstead: 49ers are going to go as far as our D-line can take us

No one knows who the quarterback of the 49ers will be for the season opener. It depends on whether Brock Purdy is fully recovered from offseason elbow surgery. Arik Armstead doesn’t think that will matter. The defensive lineman said the team’s defensive line is good enough to decide games and to determine whether the 49ers [more]

