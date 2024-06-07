Arijon Ibrahimović to get a chance at Bayern Munich

Following a successful loan spell at Italian club Frosinone, Arijon Ibrahimović will get a chance at Bayern Munich next season. According to Kicker, the Rekordmeister have no intention of allowing the German youth international to leave on another loan, with the 18-year-old expected to compete for minutes in Vincent Kompany’s squad.

Since Kompany’s arrival, squad planning has already taken place. As reported by Kicker, the Belgian has submitted his ideas and suggestions to club bosses, and is expected to promote and integrate youth players into the first team, with one of those being Ibrahimović.

The attacking-midfielder excelled in the first half of the season but struggled with injuries in the second half. But after impressing, Ibrahimović received praise from Frosinone’s CEO, Guido Angelozzi: “He is very talented and I am convinced that he will carve out an important place for himself at Bayern in the coming years,” he told Kicker.

Playing his football abroad, Bayern also believe that Ibrahimović has gone from “boy to man” after embracing life in Italy, and experiencing a completely different culture and language.

