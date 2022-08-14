Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Indiana Fever
Friday qualifying times also hold up for No. 1 qualifiers Mike Salinas, Greg Anderson and Joey Gladstone.
Between Group A and Group B in Saturday‘s qualifying session at Richmond Raceway, there was a drastic shift in track conditions, allowing most cars in the second group to run quicker lap times. Ross Chastain said he never saw a change in lap times compared to that of Saturday. Hendrick Motorsports capitalized on the cooler […]
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
What an interesting sequence of events.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
Three-time major runner-up Will Zalatoris won his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday, defeating Austria's Sepp Straka in a playoff to capture the St. Jude Championship.
Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Kevin Harvick won at Richmond Raceway and scored his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory, marking the 60th career win for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.
San Diego acquired Juan Soto with hopes of boosting an already formidable lineup. Now they will have to make a playoff run—and begin 2023—without Fernando Tatís Jr., after he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
A couple of shots you'll have to see to believe.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't lost sight of her quest to leapfrog the Celtics in total NBA championships won.
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.
Here are three takeaways from the Broncos 17-7 win against the Cowboys on Saturday.
Which star player might be next to make the move?