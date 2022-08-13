Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Indiana Fever

Reuters

(Reuters) -Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Thursday it took a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.4 million) in the first half from costs related to its Russian business after it stopped selling Coke and other Coca-Cola Co products in the country. HBC is one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide and holds local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by the U.S. beverage giant. Coca-Cola holds a more than 20% stake in HBC.