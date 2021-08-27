Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
After two attempts fighting for a rebound in the paint, Elena Delle Donne did not feel right in her back and did not return to the Mystics game against the Wings.
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with a Dunk vs. New York Liberty, 08/25/2021
Jake Wolf gives a betting preview of the Liberty vs. Mercury WNBA matchup on Wednesday, August 25 with analysis and stats to find value on the game. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
With Elena Delle Donne returning to the lineup, the Mystics lose the league's leading scorer for the next three-to-five games.
The two-time WNBA MVP had to relearn to walk after two back surgeries left her immobile, but you'd never know that from the way she's playing now.
The Sparks fell short to the Connecticut Sun 76-72 on Thursday, dropping out momentarily from WNBA playoff position.
Skylar Diggins-Smith scores 27 points and Brittney Griner adds 26 as the Mercury hand the Liberty their third straight home loss.
The WNBA is joining the Top Shot platform months after NBA found success in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space in which fans own "moments."
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/26/2021
Myisha Hines-Allen (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 08/26/2021
The league will debut on Top Shot, the wildly popular online marketplace to buy, sell and trade sports highlights.
Announced on Women's Equality Day, the WNBPA's partnership with Parity aims to connect players with sponsors and work towards pay equity in sports.
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), OneTeam Partners and Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain, today announced the integration of WNBA Moments into Top Shot, giving fans the ability to own the iconic moments that matter to them. The experience, timed with the WNBA's landmark 25th season, will feature dynamic in-game moments from WNBA players and legends, headlined by 2020 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson
With JohnWallStreet on vacation this week, Sportico is running a five-part series of news features and columns taking a look inside Joe Tsai’s and BSE Global’s sports ventures. Today’s guest columnists are the New York Liberty’s governor, Clara Wu Tsai, and team CEO Keia Clarke. Anniversaries are often a time of reflection, both a remembrance […]
Jags RB Dare Ogunbowale is a great athlete, but he understands that a battle on the court against his sister Arike won't end well for him.
