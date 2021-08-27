Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

CNW Group

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), OneTeam Partners and Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain, today announced the integration of WNBA Moments into Top Shot, giving fans the ability to own the iconic moments that matter to them. The experience, timed with the WNBA's landmark 25th season, will feature dynamic in-game moments from WNBA players and legends, headlined by 2020 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson