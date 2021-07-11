Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Chicago Sky
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 07/10/2021
Ryne Stanek gets Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play, escaping a jam in the 8th to keep the Astros within one run, trailing 1-0
Condensed Game: Jeff McNeill led the offense with a two-run double and Tylor Megill fanned seven in his start as the Mets beat the Pirates
Acuña Jr. leaves injured but Braves top Marlins, 5-4
Aaron Judge hammers a solo home run to left field for his 21st of the season, getting the Yankees on the board in the 3rd
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart wins ESPY for 'Best WNBA Player'
The best in the west!
Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Sparks star and WNBA leader Nneka Ogwumike fit in well among the stars of the movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.' A look at why.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/09/2021
WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike isn’t just a game-changer on the court as a power forward on the Los Angeles Sparks, […] The post WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike wants to empower young girls ahead of the Olympics appeared first on TheGrio.
Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points as the Indiana Fever defeat the New York Liberty 82-69.
Tina Charles leads the WNBA in scoring this season and is on pace for the best scoring season ever.
Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley rounds up what's working and what can be worked on as the first half of the 2021 WNBA season comes to a close.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 07/09/2021
The sports star shared her wellness routine with us.
Not the best start for Kevin Durant and co.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide live coverage during and after the show.
(Reuters) -England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England's final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury. "We've been on the bus for the last couple of hours so the medical team will give us an update later," Southgate told a news conference.
If the Bucks are feeling the pressure of being down 0-2 to the formidable Phoenix Suns, they aren’t showing it. They’re intent on staying loose, it appears, as opposed to being suffocated by the moment.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.