Ariel Atkins with an And One vs. Chicago Sky

(Reuters) -England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England's final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury. "We've been on the bus for the last couple of hours so the medical team will give us an update later," Southgate told a news conference.