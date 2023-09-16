Ariel Atkins nails it from behind the arc

F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Regardless of who's playing QB, a loaded defense and plenty of talent at receiver and running back could carry the Jets to a lot of wins this season. It did on Monday, after all.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.
Darvish last pitched for San Diego on Aug. 25.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
We kick off our 2023-24 draft tiers with the fantasy defensemen!