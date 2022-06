Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is considering congressional proposals that could tax oil and gas producers' profits in order to provide a benefit to consumers struggling with higher energy prices, a U.S. official said on Thursday. "There are a variety of interesting proposals and design choices on a windfall profits tax," Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, said during a panel discussion sponsored by the Roosevelt Institute think tank. "We've looked carefully at each of them and are engaging in conversations with Congress about design."