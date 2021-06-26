Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/26/2021
Arike Ogunbowale scores a game-high 30 points to lead the Wings past the Mystics, 85-74. Tina Charles scores 27 points for the Mystics in the loss.
The shorthanded Mystics fell to below .500 with an away loss on Saturday afternoon.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Reports from top-4 teams in the NBA draft include the Pistons mulling options, the Rockets not ruling out a trade and the Cavs shopping Collin Sexton.
Neither Los Angeles team has cap space to sign him, and putting together a sign-and-trade would be very challenging.
Trae Young and the Hawks will make adjustments, but the Bucks may have found some long-term answers to slowing Young during their Game 2 rout.
The Heat reportedly deemed Tyler Herro untouchable in trade talks before his NBA career even began.
The NCAA announced early Saturday morning the College World Series matchup between Vanderbilt and NC State would be ruled a no-contest.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen blames coach Doc Rivers for Ben Simmons' failures.
David DeCastro understands the NFL is just a business.
There were many great tributes to former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during his retirement ceremony Friday night at Fenway Park, but perhaps the most emotional message came from one of his old teammates, David Ortiz.
Bobby Marks breaks down just how much the Warriors will be paying out in luxury tax money next season.
The Warriors don't have many options to make a potential trade for Ben Simmons work.
It's been a running gag on the PGA Tour that Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a yearly side bet on hole-outs from 50 yards or more.
Champ Pederson had been an unofficial member of the Dodgers during Joc's time in L.A., and they gifted him his own World Series Championship ring.
‘Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!’ organisers pleaded after the pile-up