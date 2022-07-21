Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty
The correspondent quizzed a player on whether St. Andrews would be his last major for a while.
A number of Dolphins players and others around the NFL shared the post as well.
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
Mac McClung, the high school phenom that many may recall from his viral Ballislife mixtapes, has...
Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.
"I can't believe what I am about to say," Windhorst began, laughing. "The Brooklyn Nets have had a good off-season. In a vacuum, they have gotten healthier. They have added supporting pieces. There's optimism Ben Simmons is going to be better. And I ...
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
The Red Sox reportedly fielded a call from the Mets about a potential trade for first baseman Dominic Smith as they weigh their options ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Jonas Vingegaard wins final mountain stage on Hautacam Tadej Pogacar crashes on descent; rival Vingegaard waits Vingegaard becomes leader in mountains competition Wout van Aert extends lead in one-man race for green Remaining list of teams and riders after 18 Tour stages
Dishonesty and cowardice are two traits common to many players who have decamped to LIV Golf.
Former Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia had to scratch his baseball itch after taking in ESPN's new documentary about Derek Jeter.
Steph Curry roasted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his decision to unretire.
It was meant to be one of the happiest times of her life. Elina Svitolina had just discovered she was pregnant with her first child but the joy she shared with her partner, and fellow tennis player, Gaël Monfils was painfully short-lived: days later, her native Ukraine was invaded by Vladimir Putin's Russian forces. And suddenly, it did not seem like the time to celebrate.
Did you miss the ESPYs? We got you covered. Here's five of the best moments from the 2022 ESPY Awards.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be [more]
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins also shared why teammate Steph Curry will make a great 2022 ESPYS host.
Though Tuesday marked Alabama's turn at SEC Media Days, the Tide were largely overshadowed by the antics of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
There's a lot of smoke around Barkley and LIV Golf.
The next three months could have far-reaching ripple effects for MLB.