Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/25/2022
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/25/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/25/2022
Zack Greinke succeeded with help from this pitch — one his team rarely throws.
Alysha Clark scored 20 points, Elena Delle Donne added 19 and Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime to help the Washington Mystics hold on for an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night. Clark hit four 3-pointers for Washington (12-9), adding eight rebounds and four steals. Delle Donne, who had 15 of her points after halftime, blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
Brooks Koepka is a big get for the Saudi-backed LIV series. He joins Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as LIV's marquee names.
The Sixers didn't make a big commotion during Thursday night's NBA Draft, but they might've pulled off one of the sneaky best moves of the whole night. By Adam Hermann
Ole Miss overpowered Oklahoma in Game 1 of the College World Series championship round.
What Big Ten basketball players have signed rookie free agent contracts so far?
Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva is 1-9 in his past 10 with eight knockout losses after another brutal finish in Russia.
Think Rudy Gobert mixed with Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. If you think that comp is too outrageous, then how about a larger Giannis Antetokounmpo without any weaknesses.
Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, says its critical that you receive a thorough mechanical and movement examination by your physical therapist before any treatment begins.
This was not subtle.
The selflessness of Steph Curry was on display when he began the Warriors' postseason run on the bench, a moment that reminded Andre Iguodala of Hall of Fame center Tim Duncan.
Oklahoma and Ole Miss have advanced to the Men's College World Series final.
Twitter offered some interesting takes on the Texas quarterback room following Arch Manning's commitment.
While there could be fireworks this offseason on the trade front, there might not be much movement from the top players on the free agency side. It seems like a decent bet that the four top All-Stars in this year's class ( James Harden, Kyrie ...
Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux spent the offseason program in a red jersey and working on the side with trainers. Thibodeaux’s injury was unknown as Giants coach Brian Daboll declined to say what it was. The mystery is solved, though, as Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Thibodeaux has a “tweaked” hip. Duggan adds [more]
Don't expect the Celtics to make a big splash in NBA free agency, but there still are some quality players who could fit in their 2022 offseason budget. Here are eight names for Brad Stevens and Co. to consider.