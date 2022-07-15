Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/14/2022
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/14/2022
The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament formally accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday after he fled to Singapore to escape a popular uprising brought about by his country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. "From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," the speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, told reporters. Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday, having fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday on a military jet along with his wife and two security guards.
“It's just a joke, isn't it?” said reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of his round, which clocked in at 6 hours, 10 minutes.
An Ayton sign-and-trade as the core of a Durant deal is off the table.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Kevin Durant trade request and a four-team proposal with benefits for each organization.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't know how to actually play his position, one NFL offensive coach tells ESPN.
The Royals placed 10 players on the restricted list prior to their series in Toronto.
For all the excitement around Tiger Woods at this year's Masters, his 78 Thursday at St. Andrews was a reminder of what his career is at this point.
Phil Mickelson said it was a mutual decision not to attend the Open Champions' dinner and says he's happy amid LIV Golf turmoil.
Many MLB players made the personal choice of not getting a vaccine shot for COVID-19, but at what cost?
For those who have lamented Bryson DeChambeau’s ability to redefine the game with his driver and scientifically reworked swing, the defense appears to be the ancient links of St. Andrews.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves has put in lots of good work so far this summer, and it has resulted in some much-needed muscle.