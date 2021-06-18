Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/17/2021
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/17/2021
Tyasha Harris (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/17/2021
With a victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Mystics head coach Mike Thibault made WNBA history by securing his 350th career win.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/17/2021
38 points from Khris Middleton.
The fan who showed faith in the Suns after a fight in Denver will receive a signed Devin Booker jersey.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team‘s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. Leveling up in 2022. #WeAreGMS #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/adOTa6cYyx — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) June 17, 2021 “GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury […]
Myanmar's government was overthrown in a coup in February.
With Teofimo Lopez’s bout in Miami on Saturday against George Kambosos postponed because Lopez has COVID-19, all of the bouts that are on the betting menu at BetMGM feature massive favorites.
Atlanta closed Game 5 out on a 51-23 run — including a 14-0 sprint to the finish — to secure a 109-106 win and head home with a chance to close the series out on Friday.
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
Antetokounmpo was +1400 a week ago. Now he's down to +450.
With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely, it was time for Paul George to step up. He did and silenced 'Playoff P' doubters in the process.
Oscar De La Hoya's last fight was in December of 2008.
Check out the full weigh-in results ahead of Thursday's 2021 PFL 5 event.
Katie Ledecky will almost certainly win gold medals in Tokyo. But as she qualified at U.S. Olympic trials, a threat emerged at Australian Olympic trials.
Brooks Koepka starts in ominous form - he's two-under after his opening round at Torrey Pines Russell Henley is the early leader after a four-under 67 Brooks Koepka’s coach laughed and shook his head when pointing out that the bookies did not make the American as favourite or even as second favourite for this week’s US Open. “A nonsense, Pete Cowen told Telegraph Sport. And on a benign morning at Torrey Pines, after the start of play had been delayed by 90 minutes because of a “marine layer” tha
Rafa tweeted that he needs more time to recuperate than the two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon.
James Harden's favorite technique may no longer work next season.
Sport seldom follows a linear path but few have taken a more jagged route to stardom than Serge Gnabry, a player who made only five Premier League starts in five years at Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion. “In my team, Serge Gnabry is always playing,” said Germany manager Joachim Loew, ahead of Die Mannschaft’s opening Euro 2020 match against world champions France on Tuesday evening. With a Champions League victory, three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup