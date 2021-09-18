Ariel Atkins with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 09/17/2021
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 09/17/2021
The 2021 WNBA Playoffs begin on September 23. The Connecticut Sun have already locked up the No. 1 seed, thanks in part to MVP candidate Jonquel Jones. Here are other key storylines to watch heading into the final weekend of regular season games.
Jonquel Jones and the league-leading Sun are shedding the 'disrespeCT' moniker. Plus, Candace Parker Day and playoff-clinching scenarios.
Brittney Sykes and the Sparks claim their playoff spot with the win over the Dream, 74-68.
Washington had a chance to clinch the eight seed but will have to try again Sunday.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/17/2021
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/17/2021
Erica Wheeler (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/16/2021
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Mets players who are on the injured list.
Insider ReportThe Alabama Big BoardAlabama 2022 commitment list Follow the future Alabama commitment Jeremiah Alexander Rivals.com Who will shine on Friday night? Jeremiah Alexander leads Thompson in a heavy weight match-up against Hewitt-Trussville.
After the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the Saints was in the books, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team might have been a little too high on itself and that overconfidence contributed to the outcome. Rodgers said in a later interview that the team’s energy level was lacking and both comments suggest that the [more]
These 3 players could play a vital role in the Alabama vs. Florida matchup!
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top plays at quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, kicker and defense. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
The Colts kicked off their practice week without linebacker Darius Leonard. Leonard sat out of Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Leonard also sat out last Friday, but played every defensive snap in the team’s season-opening loss to the Seahawks. He had five tackles and a forced fumble. Left guard Quenton Nelson played every offensive [more]
Joel Klatt believes Texas is the best job in college football.
A full breakdown of Nebraska's matches at No. 16 Stanford on Tuesday and No. 5 Louisville at home on Saturday
Down a few offensive parts, it's Lamar Jackson's time to shine.
Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell likely to return to field in Week 2 following healthy scratch
The #Chiefs are celebrating Patrick Mahomes' top 26 "Mahoments" on his 26th birthday. Which moment is your favorite, #ChiefsKingdom?
Matt Williams takes a look at second-half pitchers who have the ability to generate whiffs and limit in-zone contact. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)
The #49ers had a bit of good injury news with Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on Thursday.