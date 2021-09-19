Ariel Atkins with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/19/2021
No. 13 UCLA football lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, falling to visiting Fresno State 40-37 after an unforgettable fourth quarter. The lead changed four times in the game’s final seven minutes with the two starting quarterbacks completely dialed in. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent for the Bruins (358 total yards, 3 touchdowns). But Jake Haener had a performance for the ages for Fresno State, passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning 13-yard strike to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.
"No, I'm not done. We'll see what happens here."
On Sunday, Jaxon Kohler, a four-star power forward for the class of 2022, committed to Michigan State basketball.
Navigating cap issues while Boston tries to improve the team is no easy task.
One medical expert believes Klay Thompson has a much better chance at full recovery because of the order of his major lower-body injuries.
While waiving Tyler Bey opens up a training camp roster spot for Dante Exum, another move would be necessary to fit in Exum for the season.
Diamond DeShields scores 30 points to go with 7 rebounds as the Sky get the win over the Fever, 98-87.
"After the toll of the past year and half, it’s a welcome reprieve to offer some positivity and levity for the Chandler Park community," Grant Hill said in a statement.
Sitting in their apartments in Brooklyn, many of the New York Liberty players gathered to watch the final day of play in the WNBA regular season. “Today is a great day not only for this team, but the fans who have been with us through thick and thin,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said. “The experience that will be gained from this playoff run will be extremely valuable going forward as we continue to build here in New York.”
He played last season for Barcelona and could be part of the wing rotation this season.
Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/19/2021
No. 4 Oregon football easily defeated visiting Stony Brook, 48-7, on Saturday, September 18th for its 14th straight home win. A number of freshmen made strong debuts in the victory, including freshman Ty Thompson who collected 82 passing yards and his first two career touchdowns. The undefeated Ducks (3-0) will now turn their attention to conference play, which they will open on September 25th against Arizona.
Jewell Loyd scores 37 points as the Storm get the win over the Mercury, 94-85.
A museum dedicated to basketball great Larry Bird is being built in Terre Haute, Ind.
Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 16 points as the Sun's winning streak extends to 14 games.
Aerial Powers scores 27 points as the Lynx get the win over the Mystics, 83-77.