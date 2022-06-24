Ariel Atkins with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/23/2022
Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/23/2022
The NBA welcomed its newest class of rookies in Thursday's draft. USA TODAY Sports breaks down the first round with pick-by-pick analysis.
Chicago White Sox power hitter Frank Thomas reveals the real reason the White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Chicago Cubs 30 years ago.
Brad Stonebraker discusses all of the draft picks and trades that occurred on Thursday night and gives each team a letter grade based on how they did. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Complete analysis on every pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA draft.
Ja Morant reacts to the Memphis Grizzlies sending De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA draft, including first-round grades.
Last week, we pointed out that a negotiated resolution of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s discipline was possible, but not likely. The problem was that Watson, as of last week, was determined to clear his name. With Watson settling 20 of the 24 cases pending against him, that possibly will lay the foundation for a settlement [more]
In a Twitter post this morning, Smith claimed "we all know why" he hasn't had more run as a starter in this league.
This is the best thing that will happen at the Travelers Championship all week long.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
Getting Jaden Ivey to pair with Cade Cunningham and shaking up the draft with a Jalen Duren trade made the Detroit Pistons winners in the NBA draft.
For many, draft night was a moment of celebration. For others, it was heartbreak as the day passed without their names being called. As usual, the best undrafted players are getting deals with NBA teams just after the Barclays Center event comes to ...
Which rookies went where in the 2022 NBA Draft? Heres the full order of every pick from Thursdays event.
The Warriors received high marks from Jay Bilas for trading up to select Ryan Rollins in the second round.
Draymond Green continued taking shots at Kendrick Perkins during the 2022 NBA Draft.
Davison will take time to develop, but the payoff could be big.
Lewis had a breakout sophomore season with the Golden Eagles, averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds and being named to the all-Big East first team.
The 2022 NBA Draft is June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Before teams announce their picks, see the 10 biggest busts in NBA Draft history.
The Golden State Warriors will build a roster with the mission to repeat as NBA champions. The Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. "Another Milwaukee guy, we like Milwaukee guys," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said with a smile, referencing guard Jordan Poole and big man Kevon Looney.
Twitter reacts to Max Christie going No. 35 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers