Ariel Atkins with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...