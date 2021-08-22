Ariel Atkins with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm

Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are coming through with the late-game magic at the plate that long defined their Bay Area rival in Oakland. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the majors-best Giants rallied past the Athletics for a second straight day, winning 2-1 on Sunday. “The power stroke hasn't shown up quite as much this year but we know it's still in there, so certainly doesn’t surprise any of us in the dugout that Donovan was able to jump on that pitch,” manager Gabe Kapler said.