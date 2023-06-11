Aric Almirola wins inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma

Aric Almirola Xfinity Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. — Aric Almirola used a good restart late, held off a challenge from Kyle Larson and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The victory is Almirola’s fourth in his Xfinity career. It comes in the first Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

“Holy cow!” Almirola said on his team’s radio after winning.

AJ Allmendinger finished second.

Larson, who led 53 of 79 laps and had a 13-second lead on second place with about 20 laps to go, finished third. He was challenging Almirola for the lead late before he clipped a tire barrier in Turn 11 and said it knocked the steering wheel out of his hand briefly. Allmendinger passed him and Larson couldn’t get back by.

“I find every way to lose for you guys, sorry,” Larson said on his team’s radio after the race.

Ty Gibbs finished fourth, making it Cup drivers in the top four spots. Parker Kligerman finished fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

NEXT: The series is off next weekend. The series resumes June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA).

