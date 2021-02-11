Aric Almirola wins Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 at Daytona

Aric Almirola held off a hard charge from Joey Logano coming to the checkered flag to win Thursday night‘s Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 at Daytona International Speedway.

Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, led 52 of the 60-lap qualifying race for Sunday‘s Daytona 500 (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Christopher Bell passed Logano coming to the finish line to finish second, followed by Ryan Newman, Logano and Ryan Preece rounded out the top five.

Preece, in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, was already locked in on qualifying speed with the best time among the Open cars. However, as the best Open finisher in the Duel, that distinction transferred to Austin Cindric. While Cindric, driver of the No. 33 Team Penske Ford, finished 16th and one lap down after a costly pit-road speeding penalty during the round of stops. But luckily for him, his time during Wednesday night’s Daytona 500 qualifying session was good enough to make it into his first Daytona 500 on speed thanks to Preece’s finish where he edged out fellow Open car Ty Dillon. Due to Preece‘s fifth-place finish and Cindric‘s qualifying time, Dillon was sent home after coming up just short, driving to a sixth-place finish in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

With 29 laps to go, Daytona 500 polesitter Alex Bowman reported to his No. 48 Chevrolet team that he felt like the engine was “blowing up,” but after the crew checked under the hood, he returned to the track.

Next up is Duel race No. 2 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which features all even-numbered finishing drivers from Wednesday night‘s Daytona 500 qualifying speeds and will set the outside lane starting spots for Sunday‘s race.