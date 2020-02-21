Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Almirola, who has finished in the top-10 three of the four races at Vegas since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, posted an average lap speed of 178.654 mph late in the session to top the speed chart.

“I’m looking forward to Vegas,” Almirola said. “It will be a great chance to grow together with (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz) and the new team to dial in communication and get on the same page.

“We already learned a lot during Daytona Speedweeks and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we are competitively.”

Almirola’s SHR teammate, Clint Bowyer, ended up second (178.383 mph) while Ty Dillon was third and the top Chevrolet (178.071 mph). Joey Logano was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Martin Truex Jr. was the top Toyota in the session and ended up 13th-fastest.

The Toyotas of Denny Hamlin, Truex, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell were docked 15 minutes of practice for making alterations to the manufacturer-designed shape of their cars’ fenders. The issue was discovered during Friday morning’s inspection.

Hamlin and Brennan Poole lost an additional 15 minutes of practice due to pre-race inspection issues at last weekend’s Daytona 500.

1

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

29

30.226

 

 

178.654

2

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

21

30.272

0.046

0.046

178.383

3

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

28

30.325

0.099

0.053

178.071

4

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

32

30.330

0.104

0.005

178.042

5

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

37

30.400

0.174

0.070

177.632

6

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

25

30.424

0.198

0.024

177.491

7

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

27

30.470

0.244

0.046

177.223

8

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

27

30.475

0.249

0.005

177.194

9

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

24

30.480

0.254

0.005

177.165

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

30

30.512

0.286

0.032

176.980

11

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

26

30.540

0.314

0.028

176.817

12

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

29

30.562

0.336

0.022

176.690

13

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

27

30.604

0.378

0.042

176.448

14

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

25

30.604

0.378

0.000

176.448

15

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

19

30.616

0.390

0.012

176.378

16

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

33

30.627

0.401

0.011

176.315

17

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

32

30.677

0.451

0.050

176.028

18

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Ford

28

30.678

0.452

0.001

176.022

19

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

38

30.711

0.485

0.033

175.833

20

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

19

30.720

0.494

0.009

175.781

21

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

23

30.758

0.532

0.038

175.564

22

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

26

30.796

0.570

0.038

175.347

23

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

25

30.813

0.587

0.017

175.251

24

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

37

30.824

0.598

0.011

175.188

25

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

17

30.836

0.610

0.012

175.120

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

27

30.852

0.626

0.016

175.029

27

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

17

30.903

0.677

0.051

174.740

28

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

21

30.932

0.706

0.029

174.576

29

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

19

30.985

0.759

0.053

174.278

30

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

21

31.153

0.927

0.168

173.338

31

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

11

31.460

1.234

0.307

171.647

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

23

31.469

1.243

0.009

171.597

33

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

4

31.633

1.407

0.164

170.708

34

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

15

31.864

1.638

0.231

169.470

35

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Ford

19

32.080

1.854

0.216

168.329

36

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

 

Chevrolet

3

32.085

1.859

0.005

168.303

37

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

 

Ford

1

32.751

2.525

0.666

164.880

