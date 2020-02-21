Aric Almirola tops Friday's first Cup practice at Vegas
Almirola, who has finished in the top-10 three of the four races at Vegas since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, posted an average lap speed of 178.654 mph late in the session to top the speed chart.
“I’m looking forward to Vegas,” Almirola said. “It will be a great chance to grow together with (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz) and the new team to dial in communication and get on the same page.
“We already learned a lot during Daytona Speedweeks and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we are competitively.”
Almirola’s SHR teammate, Clint Bowyer, ended up second (178.383 mph) while Ty Dillon was third and the top Chevrolet (178.071 mph). Joey Logano was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.
Martin Truex Jr. was the top Toyota in the session and ended up 13th-fastest.
The Toyotas of Denny Hamlin, Truex, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell were docked 15 minutes of practice for making alterations to the manufacturer-designed shape of their cars’ fenders. The issue was discovered during Friday morning’s inspection.
Hamlin and Brennan Poole lost an additional 15 minutes of practice due to pre-race inspection issues at last weekend’s Daytona 500.
1
10
Ford
29
30.226
178.654
2
14
Ford
21
30.272
0.046
0.046
178.383
3
13
Chevrolet
28
30.325
0.099
0.053
178.071
4
22
Ford
32
30.330
0.104
0.005
178.042
5
88
Chevrolet
37
30.400
0.174
0.070
177.632
6
21
Ford
25
30.424
0.198
0.024
177.491
7
1
Chevrolet
27
30.470
0.244
0.046
177.223
8
9
Chevrolet
27
30.475
0.249
0.005
177.194
9
42
Chevrolet
24
30.480
0.254
0.005
177.165
10
12
Ford
30
30.512
0.286
0.032
176.980
11
24
Chevrolet
26
30.540
0.314
0.028
176.817
12
4
Ford
29
30.562
0.336
0.022
176.690
13
41
Ford
27
30.604
0.378
0.042
176.448
14
19
Toyota
25
30.604
0.378
0.000
176.448
15
18
Toyota
19
30.616
0.390
0.012
176.378
16
48
Chevrolet
33
30.627
0.401
0.011
176.315
17
2
Ford
32
30.677
0.451
0.050
176.028
18
6
Ford
28
30.678
0.452
0.001
176.022
19
8
Chevrolet
38
30.711
0.485
0.033
175.833
20
20
Toyota
19
30.720
0.494
0.009
175.781
21
38
Ford
23
30.758
0.532
0.038
175.564
22
17
Ford
26
30.796
0.570
0.038
175.347
23
47
Chevrolet
25
30.813
0.587
0.017
175.251
24
3
Chevrolet
37
30.824
0.598
0.011
175.188
25
11
Toyota
17
30.836
0.610
0.012
175.120
26
43
Chevrolet
27
30.852
0.626
0.016
175.029
27
95
Toyota
17
30.903
0.677
0.051
174.740
28
34
Ford
21
30.932
0.706
0.029
174.576
29
37
Chevrolet
19
30.985
0.759
0.053
174.278
30
96
Toyota
21
31.153
0.927
0.168
173.338
31
15
Chevrolet
11
31.460
1.234
0.307
171.647
32
32
Ford
23
31.469
1.243
0.009
171.597
33
52
Ford
4
31.633
1.407
0.164
170.708
34
00
Chevrolet
15
31.864
1.638
0.231
169.470
35
53
Ford
19
32.080
1.854
0.216
168.329
36
77
Chevrolet
3
32.085
1.859
0.005
168.303
37
51
Ford
1
32.751
2.525
0.666
164.880