Aric Almirola reacts to playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire
Aric Almirola stops by NASCAR's Studio 3 to chat with Alex Weaver and react to his playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Plus, it was his birthday…
Listen in as the Coca-Cola Family of Drivers battle it out in New Hampshire as NASCAR's regular season has just four races left.
On this week's episode of NASCAR's Backseat Drivers, Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver to debate how the NASCAR Playoffs will shake up.
After more than a decade with Team Penske, Brad Keselowski will move join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 as a driver and part owner in the team. (AP)
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talks about NASCAR's procedure to call cautions for rain that had an impact at the start of the race in New Hampshire.
The story of this Formula 1 season has largely been the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the World Driver’s Championship. While Verstappen handily won the previous three races, Hamilton took the victory at Sunday’s British Grand Prix after a collision between the two drivers in the opening lap took Verstappen out of the race. While Hamilton was penalized for the crash, apparently this wasn’t enough for some F1 fans who decided to target Hamilton with racist abuse online.
Wrap-up of NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Aric Almirola locks in his CUP Series Playoffs spot. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
Relive some of the best on-track action from Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as drivers, including Penske teammates, battle for the lead.
Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller details NASCAR's reason to call the race early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway due to darkness.
NASCAR officials opted against penalizing Kyle Busch for bumping the pace car during Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch did not appear on Tuesday’s penalty report. Competition officials had said that Busch’s actions would be addressed in the department’s weekly briefing, but no action was taken. RELATED: Two teams fined for […]
