Aric Almirola reacts to playoff-shaking win at New Hampshire

The Root

The story of this Formula 1 season has largely been the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the World Driver’s Championship. While Verstappen handily won the previous three races, Hamilton took the victory at Sunday’s British Grand Prix after a collision between the two drivers in the opening lap took Verstappen out of the race. While Hamilton was penalized for the crash, apparently this wasn’t enough for some F1 fans who decided to target Hamilton with racist abuse online.