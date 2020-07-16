Aric Almirola draws pole for Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

Aric Almirola will start on the pole position in the Texas Cup starting lineup announced by NASCAR for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), whose green flag order was set Thursday via random draw.

This will be the second time in five races that Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford will start first. Almirola also started first in the June 27 race at Pocono Raceway.

This will be Almirola’s fifth front row start in the 14 races since NASCAR returned to racing May 17.

Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 of Team Penske will start second for an all-Ford front row.

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Cup race at Texas

Here are the next five rows in order:

Kurt Busch (third), Kyle Busch (fourth), Kevin Harvick (fifth), Brad Keselowski (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Joey Logano (ninth), Martin Truex Jr. (10th), Matt DiBenedetto (11th) and Alex Bowman (12th).

There have been four winners from the pole in 38 Cup races at Texas, most recently Kevin Harvick last November.

The field was ordered Thursday afternoon through a random draw of the following groups:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

Click here for the Texas Cup starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas

Race Time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile speedway)

Length: 334 laps (501 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Story continues

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas (200 laps, 300 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Texas (167 laps, 250.5 miles) 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Aric Almirola draws pole for Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com