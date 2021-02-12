Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon secure Duel wins, Daytona 500 grid set
Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon claimed victories in the two 150-mile Duel races that set the grid for Sunday's Daytona 500, which formally begins the NASCAR Cup season.
Stewart-Haas Ford driver Almirola held off a fast-approaching Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) to secure third on the grid in the first race, while 2018 Daytona 500 winner Dillon (Richard Childress Chevrolet) passed Bubba Wallace's 23XI Toyota on the final lap of the second race to secure fourth on the grid.
Exiting Turn 4 on the final lap of overtime, Dillon got a big push from Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas) and cut to the inside of Wallace, nudged him briefly and cleared him in time to take the checkered flag.
"I knew Bubba was going to try to block it, but I just whipped the wheel and it worked out well," said Dillon.
Harvick finished third, ahead of Clash winner Kyle Busch (JGR Toyota) and reigning champion Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet).
With David Ragan (Front Row Motorsports Ford) the top finishing non-charter team in the race, the final spot for open teams in the Daytona 500 starting lineup went to Kaz Grala (Kaulig Racing Chevrolet) based on his qualifying speed from Wednesday night.
Hendrick drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron had already secured their place on the front row of the grid from qualifying, but Bowman dropped out of the running in the first race with suspected engine issues.
Byron ran well in the second race, but was eliminated with significant rear damage in a multi-car accident resulting from contact between Garrett Smithley and Brad Keselowski, which also collected Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson.
Almirola led 52 of the caution-free 60-lap opening race and was a comfortable winner.
"All these guys on the team built me an incredible Ford Mustang," Almirola said.
"It's a great way to starts Speedweeks. This thing is really fast. I can't wait until Sunday. Proud of everybody back at Stewart-Haas Racing.
"It's been a long time since I've got to do an interview at the start/finish line. Things are going great for Tampa Bay!"
Behind Bell, Ryan Newman (Roush Fenway Ford) finished third ahead of Joey Logano (Team Penske Ford) and top-finishing non-charter driver Ryan Preece (JTG Daughtery Chevrolet).
Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric claimed the second 500 starting position among open teams based on his qualifying speed, after a pit speeding penalty dropped him from contention.
Daytona 500 grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
4
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
5
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
6
Darrell Wallace Jr.
23XI Racing
Toyota
7
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Chevrolet
8
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
10
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
11
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
12
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
14
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
15
Daniel Suarez
TrackHouse Racing
Chevrolet
16
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
18
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
19
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
20
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
22
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
23
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
24
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
25
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
26
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
27
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
28
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
29
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
30
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
31
Erik Jones
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
32
Derrike Cope
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
33
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
34
Ross Chastain
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
35
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
36
Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
37
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
38
B.J. McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
Ford
39
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
40
Kaz Grala
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
