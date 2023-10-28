Aric Almirola announces he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing

Citing he’s “ready for the next adventure,” Aric Almirola announced Saturday on social media that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing following the 2023 season.

The 39-year-old is finishing out his sixth season as driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two of his three Cup Series victories came with the Tony Stewart and Gene Haas-led organization.

“To everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing: A genuine and heartfelt THANK YOU for the last six years,” Almirola wrote.

In addition to his three Cup wins, Almirola has also scored four victories in the Xfinity Series and two in his lone full-time campaign in Craftsman Trucks. The most recent of those wins came this year in Xfinity competition at Sonoma Raceway in June.

The announcement ends more than a yearlong process in which Almirola’s future changed multiple times. In January 2022, the Florida native set plans to end his driving career after the 2022 season. Almirola changed course in late August, announcing before the regular-season finale in Daytona that he and sponsor Smithfield would return to the No. 10 Ford for 2023.

Almirola did not specifically announce any plans for 2024, and his departure leaves open a Cup Series ride in the No. 10 for next year.

Almirola currently ranks 22nd in the Cup Series standings, missing out on playoff eligibility for the second consecutive year. His season highlights include notching two pole positions (at Atlanta in July and Talladega in September) and winning a 150-mile qualifying race in the run-up to the season-opening Daytona 500.

Almirola is the second Stewart-Haas driver to announce a change in plans for next season. Kevin Harvick announced before the 2023 campaign that he would end his driving career, transitioning to the FOX Sports broadcast booth next year.

