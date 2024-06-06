Arians, Spurrier headline Sports Club of Tampa Bay 2024 Hall of Fame class

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sports Club of Tampa Bay inducted its 2024 Hall of Fame class during a public banquet Wednesday evening at Higgins Hall.

The star-studded class is headlined by two people who didn’t spend a ton of time in Tampa Bay but certainly left their mark: former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“It means the world,” Arians said. “To have a short-lived career here but a really good one. This town embraced us from day one, not just as a coach, but our foundation as well.”

“Tampa is a very important place for me and my family, my wife, my two daughters graduated from Chamberlain High School when we were here,” Spurrier said.

One of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport, Spurrier actually began his head coaching career in Tampa Bay with the Bandits of the now-defunct USFL. Though the franchise never won a title during his tenure, Spurrier has fond memories of “BanditBall” and the Tampa Bay community.

“We had winning teams every year,” Spurrier said. “In fact, I look back, we were 9-3 all three years after 12 games. 1984 we finished 14-4, that was our best year. Fans were super, I think we averaged around 40,000 or so. We were one of the best franchises in the USFL.”

Joining Arians and Spurrier in the 2024 Hall of Fame class are Tampa Bay-area native and sportscaster Erin Andrews, USF men’s basketball all-time leading scorer Charlie Bradley, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neill, and former longtime Chamberlain softball coach Bobby Diez.

Andrews is a former WFLA intern and daughter of former WFLA investigative reporter Steve Andrews.

