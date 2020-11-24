Arians reacts Brady, Bucs' offensive struggles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on expectations for quarterback Tom Brady, fixing Bucs' offensive struggles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on expectations for quarterback Tom Brady, fixing Bucs' offensive struggles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
The Clippers might have to turn to trades now to revamp their roster, with Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams potentially on the block.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tells The Boston Globe he's back to feeling like his All-Star caliber self with his hip finally healthy.
Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Both Fuller and Brady were the No. 199 overall pick in their respective drafts.
Kiko Alonso never got a chance to suit up for the 49ers after arriving from the Saints in the Kwon Alexander deal.
The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent. Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.
The Hornets are signing Gordon Hayward to the largest deal of free agency so far – four years, $120 million.
Tom Brady threw an interception when it mattered most for Tampa Bay.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]
Warriors fans and Steph Curry shared the exact same reaction to the news of Klay Thompson's Achilles injury.
Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”
"I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."
The Lakers re-signed forward Markieff Morris to a one-year contract at the veteran's minimum while waiting on a decision by superstar Anthony Davis.
The NBA's reigning sixth man of the year and new member of the Lakers suggests the Clippers would have done more if they really wanted to keep him.