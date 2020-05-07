Arians: Brady responsible for Bucs getting Gronk

Tom Brady was the mastermind behind luring former teammate Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday.

Arians also revealed on ESPN's NFL Live that Brady was adamant about having the Buccaneers trade for Gronkowski despite having tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate on the roster.

"It was really Tom," Arians said. "Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that (Gronkowski) wanted to come back. And (Brady) was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us. So (general manager) Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he's working out, he's in great shape and he's raring to go. So we're really looking forward to getting on the practice field."

The Bucs acquired Gronkowski, who retired in 2018, along with a seventh-round draft pick from the Patriots last month for a fourth-round pick from New England.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18. Along with one rushing touchdown, Gronkowski's 80 scores are the most in Patriots history.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady captured three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England. Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Statistically, Brady was not up to his own standard last season.

He was also working without Gronkowski and his purported top receivers, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, both missed time with injuries. Gordon was eventually released.

--Field Level Media