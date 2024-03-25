Arianna Jackson injured, hits face on floor in Iowa State vs. Stanford women's basketball

Iowa State women's basketball freshman Arianna Jackson, in the heat of the Cyclones' NCAA Tournament second-round battle against Stanford on Sunday, exited the game after a hard fall.

During a drive to the basket in the third quarter, Jackson lost her balance and fell face-first into the hardwood. Although she soon got up, the ESPN broadcaster said she was bleeding as she was escorted to the locker room.

That was a nasty face bounce by Iowa State’s Arianna Jackson.



Lot of blood all over the court. pic.twitter.com/pBq3vIE5OP — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) March 25, 2024

The Des Moines native did not return to the game, but in the fourth quarter she went back to the bench with a bandage on her chin.

Jackson had three points from a 3-pointer, her only shot attempt of the game. She is a member of the Cyclones' heralded freshman class.

This season, the guard has averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Arianna Jackson injured in Iowa State vs. Stanford women's basketball