Arianna Jackson injured, hits face on floor in Iowa State vs. Stanford women's basketball

Gus Martin, Des Moines Register
Iowa State women's basketball freshman Arianna Jackson, in the heat of the Cyclones' NCAA Tournament second-round battle against Stanford on Sunday, exited the game after a hard fall.

During a drive to the basket in the third quarter, Jackson lost her balance and fell face-first into the hardwood. Although she soon got up, the ESPN broadcaster said she was bleeding as she was escorted to the locker room.

The Des Moines native did not return to the game, but in the fourth quarter she went back to the bench with a bandage on her chin.

Jackson had three points from a 3-pointer, her only shot attempt of the game. She is a member of the Cyclones' heralded freshman class.

This season, the guard has averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

